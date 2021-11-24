Driver dies in tragic White Swan accident after falling asleep behind the wheel

by Dylan Carter

Image credit: YCSO Deputy Swallow

WHITE SWAN, Wash. — A 28-year-old woman lost her life after veering off the roadway and crashing into a guardrail in a remote section of Yakima County.

According to Deputy Scott Swallow with the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office, deputies, firefighters, and Yakama Nation Tribal Police officers converged at the intersection of Stephenson Rd & Evans Rd around 9:30 a.m. on Nov. 24 after reports that a vehicle ran into a guardrail.

Initial reports indicated that the lone occupant of the 2009 Ford Focus suffered severe head trauma in the accident.

When first responders from Yakima County Fire District No. 5 arrived, they realized that the woman was dead inside of her vehicle. She was later identified as Amberae L. Sweowa.

An investigation by the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office concluded that she was heading north on Stephenson Road approaching the intersection with Evans Rd when she nodded off.

Authorities deducted that she then ran off the west side of the White Swan roadway and collided with the end of a metal guardrail, which broke through the car’s windshield and tore the roof off her truck.

Yakima County deputies have no reason to believe that intoxication played a factor, and the victim was wearing her seatbelt at the time of this accident.

Her family has been informed of this tragic accident. YCSO officials say that the roads were dry and the weather was clear at the time of the crash.

This is a breaking news story. An update and/or follow-up may be issued if further details are announced.

