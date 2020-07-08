Driver flees West Richland traffic stop before leading 100 mph chase, getting away

BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — Police say a driver who fled a traffic stop in West Richland is on the run after leading a high-speed case that reached 100 miles per hour, then ditching his vehicle and running into an orchard.

An officer pulled over the driver at Cascade Drive and Mount Daniels Drive around 1:45 p.m. for allegedly having swapped out license plates on his car, according to West Richland Police.

During the traffic stop, the driver took off and made his way down Dallas Road before getting onto I-82 westbound toward Benton City, police said, adding that he reached 100 miles per hour as officers drove after him.

Before he reached Benton City, he bailed out of the car and ran. A passenger who was in the car was detained and officer set up a perimeter to search for the drive.

As of 5 p.m., the driver has not been located.

The Benton County Sheriff’s Office and Washington State Patrol assisted with WRPD’s reponse.

