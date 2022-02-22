Driver in stolen car flees after causing 3-car crash on S.R. 395 in Kennewick

by Dylan Carter

Image credit: WSP Trooper Chris Thorson, Twitter

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Police and State Troopers are looking for a driver who fled the scene of a three-car crash that they caused at the intersection of S.R. 395 and 10th Ave.

According to a social media alert from WSP Trooper Chris Thorson, there were minor injuries as a result of the accident. He says that the driver who was responsible for the crash was in possession of a stolen truck.

Kennewick police officers are at the scene with a K9 unit, which is attempting to track the escaped driver and bring them to justice. Authorities confirmed that the suspect fled the scene on foot.

No further details regarding the investigation or responsible driver have been released at this time.

This is a breaking news story. An update and/or follow-up will be issued once further details are revealed.

RECENT HEADLINES FROM THE KAPP KVEW NEWS STAFF:

READ: WSP investigating after 1 dead and 4 injured in a rollover crash in Pasco on I-182 ramp

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.