Driver injured after being run off the road by pickup passing vehicles near Moxee

Monica Petruzzelli by Monica Petruzzelli

Photo provided by Washington State Patrol.

YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. – Washington State Patrol troopers are asking for the public’s help in finding the person responsible for causing a car crash in Yakima County.

WSP said around 4 p.m. on Saturday, a driver in a white Toyota Tacoma was traveling east on SR 24 near milepost 13, which is about eight miles east of Moxee, when they tried to pass multiple vehicles using the oncoming lane.

The driver of a car going west then veered off the road to avoid a head-on collision with the pickup, but then they lost control and crashed their car. That driver was injured and the suspect drove away.

A witness gave the photo above to investigators. Unfortunately, the license plate number is blurry but the suspect’s Toyota Tacoma is believed to be a 1995-2000 model. It also has a large sticker on the upper left corner of the back canopy cover.

Anyone with more information about the suspect is asked to call Detective Patrick Lockwood at (509)-249-6743 or the WSP tip line at (509) 249-6700.