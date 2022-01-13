Driver injured on I-82 between Kennewick, Umatilla in collision with a semi-truck

by Dylan Carter

Image credit: WSP Trooper C. Thorson, Twitter

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Commuters heading into or out of the Tri-Cities via I-82 should keep an eye out for a semi-truck accident that is blocking the eastbound lane of the highway.

According to WSP Trooper Chris Thorson, who relayed information from Trooper Clasen at the scene of the crash, State Patrol is at the scene of a car versus semi-truck accident near the intersection of I-82 and Coffin Road.

This spot of I-82 is approximately 12 miles south of the Kennewick city limits. It’s in an unincorporated part of Benton County which is roughly the same distance from Umatilla, OR than it is from the Tri-Cities.

Authorities say that the driver of a black sedan was transported to the nearest hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries suffering in the collision with a semi-truck.

WSP Troopers did not include any details regarding the condition of the semi-truck driver—meaning they were likely uninjured or suffered minor injuries in the collision.

While this accident may cause minor traffic inconveniences early on Thursday afternoon, it shouldn’t have a major impact on commuters’ ability to travel through this stretch of I-82.

However, it’s a stark reminder to be careful on the road—especially when traveling alongside or near semi-trucks.

This is a breaking news story. An update and/or follow-up may be issued if further details are revealed.

