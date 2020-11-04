Driver on wet road loses control, crashes into Washington State Patrol trooper
TACOMA, Wash. – A driver rammed into a Washington State Patrol trooper after apparently driving too fast for the wet road conditions.
RELATED: WSP decides against criminal investigation on Benton County Sheriff
According to Trooper Ryan Burke, the incident happened on South 101 to north I-5 on Wednesday morning.
He shared a picture of the incident on Twitter, using hashtags like #slowdown and #Winteriscoming.
RELATED: WSP taking precautions during coronavirus outbreak
The trooper was not injured.
Folks, when the roads are wet you have to slow down. Thankfully our Trooper wasn’t injured this morning when a motorist spun out of control and struck the rear of his car. Tows have been dispatched. Should be cleared shortly. #slowdown#Winteriscoming #drivesafe pic.twitter.com/UkQGFjpe59
— Trooper Ryan Burke (@wspd1pio) November 4, 2020