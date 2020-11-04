Driver on wet road loses control, crashes into Washington State Patrol trooper

TACOMA, Wash. – A driver rammed into a Washington State Patrol trooper after apparently driving too fast for the wet road conditions.

RELATED: WSP decides against criminal investigation on Benton County Sheriff

According to Trooper Ryan Burke, the incident happened on South 101 to north I-5 on Wednesday morning.

He shared a picture of the incident on Twitter, using hashtags like #slowdown and #Winteriscoming.

RELATED: WSP taking precautions during coronavirus outbreak

The trooper was not injured.