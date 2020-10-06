Driver shot, killed on Washington highway after high-speed chase

AUBURN, Wash. (AP) – A driver of a stolen SUV was found shot to death after gunfire erupted during a chase early Tuesday morning.

911 dispatchers began receiving calls around just after midnight that a stolen white SUV was being chased by another vehicle, according to Trooper Rick Johnson with the Washington State Patrol.

The SUV had been reported stolen roughly 20 minutes earlier. At some point, gunfire erupted as both cars eventually went the wrong-way up an off ramp to SR-18. The SUV driver stopped his car, got out and tried to run away. He hopped the median but was found dead in the eastbound lanes.

This is a developing story.

