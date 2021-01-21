Pasco driver uninjured in rollover crash

PASCO, Wash. – A driver in Pasco is uninjured after his car crashed upside down Thursday morning.

The Pasco Police Department and Washington State Patrol were on scene at around 7:30 a.m., just minutes after the car veered off I-1-82 east near the Edison exist and rolled into the median.

🚨Alerta de tráfico🚨 Estamos investigando un choque en la I182 cerca de la Calle 100 en Pasco. La conductora no está lesionada. La carretera está mojada y está empezando a nevar. Tengan un viaje seguro está mañana. ❄️🌧🚙💨 pic.twitter.com/wRkpsfi8RI — WSP El Protector Daniel Mosqueda (@WSPElProtector) January 21, 2021

Washington State Patrol Trooper Daniel Mosqueda confirmed the driver was not injured.

He also said the road was wet and starting to snow, and warned drivers to be careful on the road.

KAPP-KVEW’s Chief Meteorologist is forecasting winter conditions. You can watch her forecast here.

