Driver with plate that expired in 1997 tells officer they’ve ‘been busy lately’

SLIDELL, La. — A Louisiana police officer pulled over a driver with a license plate that expired more than 20 years ago. Their excuse was priceless.

The Slidell Police Department said the officer stopped the driver on Feb. 27 and found that their tag had expired back in 1997.

“Yes, this actually happened,” police said in a Facebook post.

According to the post, when the officer questioned the driver about the expired tag, this was the response:

”Sorry, officer. I’ve been busy lately and totally forgot to renew my vehicle registration. I will take care of it as soon as I get home!”

