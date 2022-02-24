Drivers going “too fast for roadway conditions” leads to nearly 70 crashes in the Tri-Cities region

Neil Fischer,
Posted:
by Neil Fischer

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — Washington State Patrol says there were nearly 70 collisions in the Tri-Cities region on Thursday after snow fell during the early morning hours.

RELATED: US 395 across the Blue Bridge fully open after crash Thursday morning

Trooper Chris Thorson says as of 9:00 a.m., there were 68 crashes in the Tri-Cities region.

“Leading cause has been driving too fast for the roadway conditions,” says Trooper Thorson.

RELATED: School Closures & Delays: February 24, 2022

Washington State Patrol says there were 22 collisions in the Grandview area Thursday morning.

RECENT HEADLINES FROM KAPP-KVEW STAFF:

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Report a Typo // Send us a News Tip