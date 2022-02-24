Drivers going “too fast for roadway conditions” leads to nearly 70 crashes in the Tri-Cities region

by Neil Fischer

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — Washington State Patrol says there were nearly 70 collisions in the Tri-Cities region on Thursday after snow fell during the early morning hours.

#thursdaymorning Another round of snow for eastern Washington…Here are a couple tips: ✅ Clear all your windows

✅ Reduce your speed

✅ Increase your following distance

✅ Activate all the lights on your car

✅ Drive in the right lanes if you are moving slow pic.twitter.com/OyecE0hrMA — Trooper C. Thorson (@wspd3pio) February 24, 2022

Trooper Chris Thorson says as of 9:00 a.m., there were 68 crashes in the Tri-Cities region.

“Leading cause has been driving too fast for the roadway conditions,” says Trooper Thorson.

Washington State Patrol says there were 22 collisions in the Grandview area Thursday morning.

Collision totals for the morning commute as of 9 AM…. Yakima: 0

Grandview: 22

Tri-Cities: 68

Walla Walla: 1 Leading cause has been driving too fast for the roadway conditions. @WSDOT_East @wastatepatrol pic.twitter.com/fc4qHfLNhg — Trooper C. Thorson (@wspd3pio) February 24, 2022

