Drivers going “too fast for roadway conditions” leads to nearly 70 crashes in the Tri-Cities region
TRI-CITIES, Wash. — Washington State Patrol says there were nearly 70 collisions in the Tri-Cities region on Thursday after snow fell during the early morning hours.
Trooper Chris Thorson says as of 9:00 a.m., there were 68 crashes in the Tri-Cities region.
“Leading cause has been driving too fast for the roadway conditions,” says Trooper Thorson.
Washington State Patrol says there were 22 collisions in the Grandview area Thursday morning.
