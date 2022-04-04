Driving in the wind? WSP troopers have some tips

by Emily Goodell

Washington State Patrol troopers are warning people to be careful driving Monday during the high wind warning, which in effect for Eastern Washington areas until 11 p.m.

Winds are expected at 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph, which will be strong enough to cause falling trees, power outages and enough dust blowing around to cause dangerous visibility.

“The number one tip that the State Patrol can give you is to slow down and pay attention,” Trooper Chris Thorson said. “We don’t want people driving in high winds that are on their cell phone texting, looking at social media; it’s the wrong time to do that.”

Watch out for dust storms and low visibility

Thorson said with a high wind warning, they often see collisions where drivers were unable to see where they were going due to the amount of dust in the air.

“If you are driving and you find yourself in a blinding dust storm and you can no longer see, we don’t suggest just going straight ahead at 70 miles an hour,” Thorson said.

Thorson said if you can’t see, the best thing to do is to pull off to the right side of the road, stop as safely as possible, activate your hazard lights and wait for the wind to calm down.

Drive into a wind gust, not away from it

Thorson said it’s important to be prepared for high gusts of winds to hit the side of your vehicle when driving, especially when leaving a protected area like a tunnel and going into an open space.

“One way that you can control your vehicle also is to put both hands on the steering wheel,” Thorson said. “Not everybody does this, but traditionally, we like to teach people to put your hands at 10 and 2 like it’s a time clock on your wall.”

If you do get hit by a wind gust that starts pushing your car to one side, Thorson said you should turn the wheel in the direction the wind is coming from.

“You just want to gradually turn into the wind,” Thorson said. “We don’t want people to overreact and crash your car.”

Secure loads or wait to transport items until the wind dies down

Thorson said another common issue on the roads during wind storms is items flying out of the back of pickup trucks or trailers that were badly secured or unsecured.

“Anyone who’s transporting anything in the back of a pickup truck, if it’s not secured properly, it’s going to come out,” Thorson said.

Thorson said if possible, people should wait to transport items until the wind has died down. If not, he suggests using multiple heavy nylon straps to secure the load.

Watch out for debris, downed power lines in the road

Thorson said it’s important to watch out for tree branches or other debris flying toward your car and to reduce your speed in order to react quickly.

“Ultimately, if you don’t have to drive, don’t drive,” Thorson said. “But if it’s something where you’re stuck and there’s debris in the road, then obviously try not to hit the debris.”

However, if you can’t drive through the debris or if there’s downed power lines in the road that are still active, you will need to stop until the area can be cleared.

Don’t slam on the brakes for tumbleweeds — unless there’s a lot

Tumbleweeds are a frequent problem when winds are high, but Thorson said if it’s just one or two, you can usually drive through them without issue.

“If you can stay in your lane of travel, maybe move a little bit to the right or left,” Thorson said. “You can do that, but please don’t swerve for them. Tumbleweeds are really frail and they’re dead, so just drive through them.”

However, Thorson said there have been instances where a large amount of tumbleweeds have piled up in one area and prevented people from continuing down the roadway.

Thorson said you can try to slow down and move around them, but if you can’t see what’s on the other side or your path is completely blocked, you’ll need to wait for them to be cleared.

“Also, if you want to clear the tumbleweeds from underneath your car, we suggest getting off the highway,” Thorson said. “Or if you can’t do that, get as far as you can over to the right shoulder, activate your hazards and then you can go ahead and try to retrieve what’s on your car.”

