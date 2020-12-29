Drowsy driver crashes into fence in Kennewick

KENNEWICK, Wash. — With New Year’s approaching, it’s important to remember the dangers of not just driving under the influence, but driving while tired.

According to the Kennewick Police, the male driver had just spent the day hiking out of state. After falling asleep at the wheel in Kennewick, he ended up crashing into a fire hydrant and someone’s fence near W 10th Avenue and W 8th Place.

Wooden fence pieces impaled the front windshield but missed the driver’s seat by inches, leaving him uninjured. Officers brought him to a nearby hotel to spend the rest of the night catching up on some much-needed sleep.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, about 100,000 police-reported crashes each year involve drowsy driving. Of these, more than 1,550 prove fatal while 71,000 result in injuries.

