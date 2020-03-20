Hermiston PD: Drug dealer who targeted youth busted with large amounts of various drugs

STANFIELD, Ore. — Hermiston police arrested a suspected drug dealer who was believed to be targeting young people in the community.

Steven Allan, 22, was arrested during a “targeted” traffic stop at the Pilot Truck Stop in Stanfield on Wednesday, March 18, police said.

After authorities obtained a search warrant for his car and his home, they seized more than two ounces of cocaine, four ounces of Xanax, 69 tabs of suspected LSD, three ounces of psilocybin mushrooms, three ounces of MDMA, 10 ounces of marijuana, multiple jars of unknown substances also believed to be illegal and $10,000 cash.

Allan was booked at the Umatilla County Jail on charges of possession of a controlled substance, manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance within 1000 feet of a school and a probation warrant.

