Drunk driver crashed into parked cars on remote Benton County road

by Dylan Carter

Image credit: Benton County, WA Sheriff's Office, Facebook

BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — Sheriff’s deputies rushed to an intersection just south of the Kennewick city limits after an intoxicated driver slammed into several parked cars on the side of the road.

According to a social media alert from the Benton County, WA Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the area of E 15th Ave & S Date Pl on Thursday night for reports of a car striking several parked cars.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they observed a vehicle off the side of a road with damage to two adjacent parked cars. They made contact with the driver—a male suspect who appeared to be intoxicated.

Authorities say that the man became stuck as a result of the crash and required some assistance from first responders. He was arrested by deputies and booked into the Benton County Jail on an investigative hold for driving under the influence.

According to the Benton County Jail’s roster, only two individuals were arrested and booked for driving under the influence on the evening of December 16, 2021.

One was a 22-year-old male driver who was booked at 9:35 p.m. and the other, a 38-year-old man who drove under the influence with a revoked license before failing to comply, was booked at 11:41 p.m. that evening.

This is a breaking news story. An update and/or follow-up may be issued when further details are revealed.

