Drunk driver from Pasco gets car stuck on a boulder overnight in Kennewick

by Dylan Carter

KENNEWICK, Wash. — A Pasco man who high-centered his car on a boulder while allegedly driving under the influence was brought into police custody early on Sunday morning.

Officials from the Kennewick Police Department took to social media to announce the arrest. They were dispatched to the area of W 4th Ave and S Union St for reports of a single-vehicle accident just before 2:20 a.m. on April 10, 2022.

When they arrived, authorities made contact with a 46-year old Pasco resident who they determined to be impaired while driving his vehicle. They learned that he was driving westbound on W 4th Ave and drove through several street signs.

Ultimately, the man drove over a boulder in the center of a roundabout, effectively rendering his vehicle immobile. That’s when he was brought into custody by Kennewick police officers for allegedly driving under the influence.

KPD officers offered the following information from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA): “Alcohol is a substance that reduces the function of the brain, impairing thinking, reasoning and muscle coordination. All of these abilities are essential to operating a vehicle safely.”

The Tri-Cities have experienced an uptick of DUIs recently—and more specifically, during the weekends. Some have resulted in arrests, hit-and-runs, or even deaths. Drinking and driving is a danger to you and everyone around you.

RECENT HEADLINES FROM THE KAPP-KVEW NEWS STAFF:

READ: Kennewick homes, cars threatened by flaming trees sparked by a fire pit

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.