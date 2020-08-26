Suspected drunk driver hits two young children riding on toy Barbie Jeep, leaves without stopping,

David Mann by David Mann

King County Sheriff's Office

KENT, Wash. — Deputies say a suspected drunk driver hit two young children riding a toy Barbie Jeep then fled from the scene Tuesday afternoon.

The King County Sheriff’s Office said the 26-year-old man veered off the road near the 19800 block of SE 281st Street before striking a mailbox and hitting a 3-year-old girl and 5-year-old boy, knocking them out of the electric toy car.

The children were transported to a local hospital with “fairly serious injuries,” deputies said.

Authorities said the driver left the scene with most of the Jeep still wedged under his pickup truck. His drove to his home about a half mile away and parked in the driveway.

With hep from witnesses, deputies located the vehicle with the suspect still in the driver’s seat. Deputies said he smelled strongly of alcohol.

The suspect was arrested and booked at the King County Jail on two counts of vehicular assault.