Drunk driver smashes into light pole in Kennewick, damages other property along the way

by Neil Fischer

Kennewick Police Department

KENNEWICK, Wash. — A man was arrested late Sunday night for driving under the influence after crashing his car into a light pole in Kennewick, according to police.

The Kennewick Police Department says the crash happened around 11:31 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of south Union St. and west 7th Avenue.

Investigators found evidence that the driver had collided with several vehicles and other property in the area before striking the light pole.

Police arrested the driver at the scene on suspicion of driving under the influence.

The man was transported to a local hospital for medical clearance and a blood draw for confirmation, according to the Kennewick Police Department.

Police say the man was booked into the Benton County Jail for DUI.

