Dry & warm today, rain by Friday! Windy tomorrow ahead cooler/wetter finish to the week -Briana

Happy Tuesday! After one of the hottest summers on record, southeastern Washington and Oregon are on track to see a big cool-down by the end of this week. Today will be the warmest day of the forecast, before temperatures drop below average by tomorrow. The average high temperature today is 82 degrees for the Tri-Cities, and that’s the forecast high for today:

A mix of sun and clouds today, with some haze from regional wildfires. Breezy weather expected Wednesday as the next system brings some rain to the Cascades and dry conditions for eastern Washington and Oregon. Rain and much cooler temperatures arrive on Friday, 60s and showers expected next weekend.

Here’s a look at the expected sustained winds tomorrow morning. Gusts of 25-30MPH are possible throughout the day: