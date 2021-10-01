Drying out for your Friday and warming up for the weekend ahead -Briana

Good Friday morning! Temperatures are running in the 40s and 50s to start with light winds. Any cloud coverage that persisted overnight with the very early morning rain will move out during the mid-morning hours.

Highs today will be cooler than yesterday in the upper 60s to around 70 degrees. Very pleasant and mild this afternoon. Temperatures will return to normal for the weekend, with low 70s for your highs on Saturday in the Tri-Cities and mid 70s by Sunday. Expect a mix of sun clouds for the weekend, with mostly sunshine for Sunday afternoon. A gorgeous fall weekend!