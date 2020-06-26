Ducks, Beavers drop term ‘Civil War’ for rival sporting games

The Ducks and the Beavers will no longer use the term “Civil War” to refer to their rival sporting games.

The term has been used for football games, basketball games and other sporting events between the University of Oregon and Oregon State University since the 1930s.

The schools made the decision after conversations between university officials and input from current and former student-athletes from both schools.

“Changing this name is overdue as it represents a connection to a war fought to perpetuate slavery. While not intended as reference to the actual Civil War, OSU sports competition should not provide any misconstrued reference to this divisive episode in American history,” OSU President Edward Ray said in a statement released Friday.

Ray said in recent years, some students, faculty, alumni, student-athletes and others have questioned the appropriateness of the term. He said the decision was made in recognition that Black Lives Matter.

In the months ahead, OSU and the U of O will collaborate to consider more appropriate names for the rivalry between the two universities, Ray said.

The schools will be seeking input from students, faculty, staff, student-athletes, alumni, donors, community partners and athletics sponsors to come up with a new name.

