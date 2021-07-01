DUI suspected in deadly Yakima Co. crash, according to WSP

YAKIMA CO., Wash. — One man died and another was taken to the hospital after a crash late Wednesday night on SR 97 two miles north of Toppenish, according to Washington State Patrol.

Washington State Patrol says the crash happened around 11:12 p.m. Wednesday.

The driver, Reynel Enriquez Ortega, 30, left the roadway and struck the jersey barrier, according to the report.

Enriquez Ortega was transported to Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital.

Washington State Patrol has not released the name of the passenger, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Both men were wearing their seatbelt at the time of the crash, according to the report.

Washington State Patrol suspects drugs or alcohol played a factor in the crash.

