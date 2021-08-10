Kennewick duo wanted for committing a double hit-and-run

by Dylan Carter

Image Credit: Kennewick Police Department, Facebook

Image Credit: Kennewick Police Department, Facebook

Image Credit: Kennewick Police Department, Facebook

Image Credit: Kennewick Police Department, Facebook







KENNEWICK, Wash. — Police are looking for a pair of suspects who allegedly ran away from the scene of two separate hit-and-run collisions in Kennewick.

According to a Facebook post by the Kennewick Police Department, the first hit-and-run took place in the area of W Canal Drive and N Volland Street. They are accused of hitting a fire hydrant near that intersection and driving off toward N Neel St.

Shortly after, the suspects were involved in a three-vehicle collision near the intersection of N Neel St/W Canal Dr. Authorities say that the gentlemen involved fled the scene of the crash to avoid confrontation with police and other drivers.

RELATED: Machete-wielding car prowler arrested near Cable Bridge in Kennewick

At this time, neither of the suspects have been identified and it’s unclear if anyone was injured in the accident. It’s also unclear whether impairment from drugs and/or alcohol played a factor in the two hit-and-run accidents.

However, you’re urged to reach out if you have further information to contribute to this search at (509) 628-0333 in reference to case numbers 21-32183 and 21-32184.

This is a breaking news story. An update and/or follow-up will be issued if further details are revealed.

RECENT NEWS HEADLINES FROM THE KAPP-KVEW NEWS STAFF:

RELATED: Pasco detectives track down, arrest drive-by suspect with SWAT help

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.