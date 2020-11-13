Duportail Bridge opening delayed until December

Shelby Schumacher by Shelby Schumacher

RICHLAND, Wash. — Looks like we’ll have to wait until December for the Duportail Bridge to finally open. The delay is due to a lack of traffic light parts for the intersection.

“We have been fortunate to be able to move forward with construction of the bridge and intersection improvements,” said Public Works Director Pete Rogalsky. “However, vital traffic signal components have been delayed by the suppliers. The contractors and project team have made every effort to identify alternative options for the necessary equipment.”

Even though the pandemic didn’t slow the bridge construction down, production facilities across the country have been. Without those traffic signal parts, workers are unable to safely set up the intersection.

A portion of the bridge remains open from Queensgate Drive and Duportail to the new Tanglewood Drive intersection, but only residents who work or reside between Queensgate and SR240 may use it.

