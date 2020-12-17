Duportail Bridge project complete in Richland

Neil Fischer by Neil Fischer

RICHLAND, Wash. — The Duportail Bridge project in Richland opened to traffic on Wednesday, improving transportation from Central Richland to the Queensgate area.

The benefits of the bridge include traffic relief, pedestrian and bicycle connectivity, and improved emergency response.

“It means that emergency responders can quickly cross the bridge to both side of the river to help people in our community,” said Richland Public Works Director Pete Rogalsky.

Rogalsky told KAPP-KVEW the barrier the Yakima River posed in the middle of the community is now breached.

The project also improved the intersection at Duportail St. and SR 240.

“This important piece of infrastructure, along with other corridor improvements, will benefit our entire region for years to come,” said Richland City Manager Cindy Reents.

Rogalsky told KAPP-KVEW that the project will likely cost a few million dollars under the expected budget.

