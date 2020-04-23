During shutdown, Wapato coffee shop builds makeshift drive-thru at front door

Emily Goodell by Emily Goodell

Courtesy: Fiddle's Coffee House & Juice Bar

WAPATO, Wash. — As sit-down coffee shops across the country struggle to keep going during the shutdown, Fiddle’s Coffee House & Juice Bar in Wapato has turned to creative construction, building a makeshift drive thru at its front entrance.

Built around the front door, the drive thru allows customers to drive or walk up to order coffee, fresh juice, pastries, paninis and breakfast sandwiches on the go.

“A lot of our regulars have been coming in and supporting us so that’s been keeping us busy,” co-owner Fidel Negrete said.

Fiddle’s is offering daily specials, plus a a 10 percent discount for customers who bring a receipt from another local restaurant, coffee shop or winery.

“It’s really nice seeing the community working together to help out small businesses,” Negrete said.

Fiddle’s Coffee House & Juice Bar is located at 721 W. First St. in Wapato. It’s open 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays and closed Sundays.

There are several ways to support Fiddle’s Coffee House, including purchasing:

E-Gift cards online.

Tumblers, straws and other items online, available for shipping.

Coffee, juice and other items through the drive-thru window.

COPYRIGHT 2019 BY KAPP-KVEW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments