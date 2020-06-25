Dust Devils await word on season as MLB gets going

PASCO, Wash. — As Major League Baseball players return to their respective teams in limited numbers, the questions rise as to whether or not there will be a Minor League Baseball season.

“Right now our expectation is that there will be no traditional minor league season,” said Jerry Dipoto, the General Manager of the Seattle Mariners.

The Tri-City Dust Devils were scheduled to start June 17, but the Northwest League delayed the season indefinitely due to COVID-19 a week prior.

The Dust Devils, who are affiliated with the San Diego Padres, are hopeful that they receive plans for the minor league season soon.

The Mariners have plans for regional workouts for players who are not on the big league roster, but Dipoto doesn’t believe minor leaguers will get the game experiences they’re used to.

“We’re not going to have the ability to have a pitcher see 400 hitters this year, we’re not going to have the ability for a position player to get 500 plate appearances, that’s just not possible,” said Dipoto.

Major League Baseball is expected to start their 60 game season July 23, or 24.

