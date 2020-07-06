Dutch Bros confirms two Pasco employees tested positive for coronavirus

Monica Petruzzelli by Monica Petruzzelli

PASCO, Wash. – Two employees have tested positive for coronavirus at the Pasco Dutch Bros at 2601 Court Street. This comes shortly after the company announced another employee tested positive at their Richland location.

The company says the first Pasco employee to be infected tested positive on July 4. The second employee tested positive the next day. Those employees have been advised to self isolate for fourteen days.

“Prior to the positive tests, the employees worked morning shifts on 6/26 and 6/30; and worked day shifts on 6/25, 6/27, 6/29 and 6/30,” the company wrote in a statement.

The company first learned of the positive test resulted on July 4, and closed the store immediately. The location is being deep cleaned.

Here is the full statement from Dutch Bros:

The health and wellbeing of our customers and employees is always our top priority. That’s why we feel it’s important to confirm two employees of Dutch Bros Pasco have tested positive for COVID-19. The first employee at our shop located at 2601 Court St. received a positive COVID-19 result on 7/4; the second received a positive result on 7/5. They have been advised to self-isolate for 14 days. Prior to the positive tests, the employees worked morning shifts on 6/26 and 6/30; and worked day shifts on 6/25, 6/27, 6/29 and 6/30. We learned of the first positive case on Saturday, 7/4 and immediately started closing procedures. As an extra precaution, the location will undergo a third-party deep clean overnight. We are also coordinating with public health officials to confirm our protocols not only meet, but exceed, expectations. Because of our commitment to our communities, we have also taken the following steps over the last few months to prevent the spread of COVID-19: Enforced increased hand-washing and sanitizing

Temporarily suspended the use of personal mugs at our drive-thurs

Temporarily closed walk-ins and walk-ups to focus exclusively on serving through our drive-thru windows

Instituted a cashless payment system, eliminating unnecessary touch points between customers and broistas

Instituted mask policies to align with updated CDC recommendations We want the community to know we’re following all recommended CDC guidelines and will continue to keep the community’s health at the forefront of all decisions we make. Anyone with questions or concerns is encouraged to reach out to communitywellness@dutchbros.com.

