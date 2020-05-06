Dutch Bros donates $9,000 toward COVID-19 response in Tri-Cities

KENNEWICK, Wash— The Dutch Bros Foundation recently donated $9,000 to United Way of Benton & Franklin Counties’ Community Response Fund.

The donation will help local nonprofit organizations fill critical gaps in services, providing food and mental health services to people in the community who need help during the coronavirus pandemic.

“This generous donation will help more local people to be safe and healthy,” said LoAnn Ayers, United Way President and CEO. “Dutch Brothers recognizes that, as the stay home order continues, needs keep increasing. We will ensure that these funds quickly get to local nonprofits to fill critical needs and sustain our neighbors through this emergency.”

The gift is part of a larger $1 million commitment made by the Dutch Bros Foundation to assist organizations in its seven operating states. Partnering with United Way allowed the donation to make an immediate impact in areas hit hardest by COVID-19.

“We know how fortunate we are to be in a position to support our friends, families and communities,” said Katie Hutchinson, vice president of philanthropy at Dutch Bros Coffee. “We’re all working to find ways to make a difference during these difficult times. We’re grateful for the opportunity to work with United Way to do what is at the heart of our company- making a massive difference and helping people.”

