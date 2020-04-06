Dutch Bros donating 100% of April profits to medical first responders

David Mann by David Mann

Pacific Northwest coffee chain Dutch Bros is donating 100% of its profits from the month of April to provide much-needed supplies for medical first responders.

The donation will go to an initiative called First Responders First, which provides “essential supplies and equipment for protecting frontline healthcare workers and their patients,” according to the organization’s website.

“We are so honored to be part of an effort to bring relief to so many,” the coffee chain said in a statement. “Thank you for supporting us in giving back. Together, we are truly making a massive difference one cup at a time.”

Comments

comments