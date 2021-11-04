Dutch Bros. raised $24,000 in the Tri-Cities for Make-A-Wish

by Dylan Carter

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Beyond its incredible blended coffee beverages, Dutch Bros. is well-known for using its platform to give back to those in need. That’s an initiative that community members of the Tri-Cities can get behind, as shown in their $24,000+ donation to the Make-A-Wish foundation.

According to Dutch Bros., locations across the Tri-Cities raised upward of $24,000 for Make-A-Wish initiatives in Washington and Alaska. One dollar from every drink sold on their dedicated giveback days went toward the fund, plus an additional lump sum contribution from the Dutch Bros. organization.

Angela Miller, senior director for Make-A-Wish Alaska & Washington, expressed gratitude for the contributions made by the coffee goliath and residents of the Tri-Cities.

“Dutch Bros may sell coffee, but it’s clear that they’re in the relationship business, given the tremendous success of their recent giveback benefitting our local Make-A-Wish chapter,” Miller said. “This success is a direct result of their care and commitment to wish kids, coupled with their delicious beverages, great customer service and the relationships they’ve built within the community.”

There are seven active Dutch Bros. locations in the Tri-Cities area—most of which are sure to have a line if you show up before work. With such a strong connection with its customers, the coffee chain had no problem raising funds on its specified giveback days.

“Make-A-Wish is an absolutely amazing organization that works every day to make kids’ dreams come true,” said Shawn McElroy, local operator for Dutch Bros. “We’re so grateful for our customers and their support!”

