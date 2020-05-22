Dutch Bros raises $1.39 million through Drink One for Dane 2020 fundraiser

Nikki Torres by Nikki Torres

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — Dutch Bros Coffee raised $1.39 million for the Muscular Dystrophy Association through its annual fundraiser, Drink One for Dane.

This is the 14th year the company held the fundraiser. It honors Dane Boersma, Dutch Bros co-founder, who passed away from Amyotrophic Lateral Scleroris (ALS). All proceeds go directly to ALS community and to help find a cure for the disease.

This year, to allow customers the opportunity to support while still social distancing, Dutch Bros also offered an online option. Customers could purchase an exclusive mug and sticker package. The company raised more than $50,000 raised from online sales.

“We’re so grateful to everyone who went online or came out to support Drink One for Dane this year,” said Travis Boersma, CEO and co-founder of Dutch Bros Coffee. “There’s a lot going on in the world right now, but that doesn’t change the need to end ALS. Our customers and broistas really are amazing and are truly making a massive difference in the lives of so many.”

There are nearly 400 Dutch Bros stands in the country. Dutch Bros has several locations across the Inland Northwest, including in North Spokane, downtown Spokane and Coeur d’Alene.

Since 2007, Dutch Bros has raised more than $8.4 million for ALS research through Drink One for Dane.

Comments

comments