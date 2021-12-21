‘Early Grinch’ steals package from Pasco home, police say

by Neil Fischer

Pasco Police Department

PASCO, Wash. — Police are searching for a porch pirate that took a package from a home in Pasco in the middle of the day.

The Pasco Police Department posted photos of the thief who took the large package on December 16. The package was sitting on the porch of a home on the 1900 block of N 17th Avenue.

The homeowner’s doorbell camera shows the thief picking up the large package and walking away.

The Pasco Police Department called the thief the “early Grinch,” as the package was delivered during the holiday season.

If you have any information on the thief, you’re urged to call non-emergency dispatch at 509-628-0333.

