‘Early Grinch’ steals package from Pasco home, police say
PASCO, Wash. — Police are searching for a porch pirate that took a package from a home in Pasco in the middle of the day.
RELATED: Ellensburg police arrest 21-year-old pulling a sled of stolen items
The Pasco Police Department posted photos of the thief who took the large package on December 16. The package was sitting on the porch of a home on the 1900 block of N 17th Avenue.
The homeowner’s doorbell camera shows the thief picking up the large package and walking away.
The Pasco Police Department called the thief the “early Grinch,” as the package was delivered during the holiday season.
RELATED: Serial porch pirate arrested in Yakima after eluding police
If you have any information on the thief, you’re urged to call non-emergency dispatch at 509-628-0333.
RECENT HEADLINES FROM KAPP-KVEW STAFF:
- Washington State Patrol responds to 12 crashes in the Tri-Cities Monday morning
- Moses Lake man arrested after allegedly beating 9-week-old baby, police say
- Woman attempts to flee officers; rams vehicle into patrol cars at Columbia Center Mall
COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.