Early morning fire fully engulfs home in Finley

Carissa Lehmkuhl by Carissa Lehmkuhl

Courtesy: Benton County Sheriff's Office

BENTON CO., Wash. — An early morning house fire destroyed a home off of Sloan Road in Benton County Friday morning.

According to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office, the residence was fully involved and the residents were rescued by emergency personnel on scene and treated for smoke inhalation.

A cause for the fire has not been determined.