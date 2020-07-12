Early morning fire severely damages home in Yakima

YAKIMA, Wash. — A fire severely damaged a house early Sunday morning before crews were able to put it out, the Yakima Fire Department reports.

Crews responded to the 6600 block of North Glacier Court at 3:47 a.m. Sunday. Upon arrival, the front of the house and a row of bushes were involved in a large fire, YFD says.

YFD says that the fire burned 150 feet of bushes and half of the roof.

Crews had the fire under control by 4:45 a.m. There were no injuries reported.

According to YFD, the fire caused approximately $200,000 in damages.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

