Early-morning house fire in Yakima deemed a total loss by YFD

by Dylan Carter

Yakima Fire Department

YAKIMA, Wash. — An early-morning house fire on Fairbanks Avenue drew 22 firefighters from across the area for a response effort that lasted more than two hours.

According to a release from the Yakima Fire Department (YFD), crews were rushed to the 1300-block of Fairbanks Ave at 5:34 a.m. on Wednesday, October 20, 2021. Upon arrival, fire crews spotted the house fully involved on the street side.

Authorities say that their firefighting efforts lasted for 150 minutes, or two and a half hours, before finally containing the flames.

Thankfully, the occupants of the house were safely evacuated from inside and no one was injured during the process.

However, they will seek temporary shelter now that the house and its contents were deemed a total loss by Yakima fire crews. Between the house and its contents, Yakima fire investigators have estimated the cost of damages at $350,000 in total.

The investigation is still underway and teams have not yet determined the cause of this fire.

This is a developing news story. An update and/or follow-up will be issued if further details are announced publically.

