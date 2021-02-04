Easterday Ranches, Farms sued by Washington Trust Bank

This is the second lawsuit Easterday Ranches faces after Tyson Foods alleged the company of fraud

Madeleine Hagen by Madeleine Hagen

PASCO, Wash. – The Easterday family is facing another legal battle as Washington Trust Bank has filed a lawsuit against them.

According to documents obtained by KAPP KVEW, Easterday Ranches and Farms defaulted on a $45 million loan agreement.

The lawsuit demands the money from the company however, they just filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy this week.

READ MORE: Easterday Ranches files for bankruptcy

They’re also facing a lawsuit from Tyson Foods, after the previous president allegedly defrauded them out of $225 million.

In the complaint, Washington Trust Bank said the company breached a contract and as a result, WTB demanded payment, possession of crops and collateral, and a private receiver be appointed to take control of collateral.

RELATED: Easterday Ranches sued by Tyson Foods for $225 million fraud

KAPP KVEW has reached out to the Easterday’s and their lawyer, who hasn’t been available for comment.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.