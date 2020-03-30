Eastern Oregon man arrested for causing life-threatening injuries to infant.

MORROW COUNTY, Ore. — An eastern Oregon man is accused of brutally assaulting a 2-month-old infant over the weekend.

On Saturday, Morrow County duties were notified by the Spokane Police Department of an infant with severe, life-threatening injuries who was being treated at a Spokane hospital.

The suspect, identified as 28-year-old Cody Thomas Hendren of Irrigon, was found to be at at a home in Morrow County. He was arrested Sunday afternoon on charges of two counts of first-degree assault and three counts of criminal mistreatment.

His bail is set at $540,000.

