Eastern WA girl missing for nearly 2 years found in Mexico, FBI says

David Mann by David Mann

OTHELLO, Wash. — An Othello girl who’d been missing for nearly two years was recently found in rural Mexico, the FBI’s Seattle office said in a news release.

Agents acted on a tip and worked with the FBI’s Legal Attaché Office in Mexico City to locate the girl about eight hours outside Mexico City.

“Too many times we see situations like these end in tragedy or with no answers. Happily in this case, we were able to bring her home, thanks to the quick actions of our agents and our partners at the Othello Police Department and the Mexican Federal Police.” said FBI Seattle Special Agent in Charge Raymond Duda.

The girl was reported missing by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in June 2018 when she was 14. The FBI believed she may have been in Mexico, but she hadn’t been seen since going missing.

The girl was flown back to the U.S. and was reunited with her family Spokane on Tuesday.

Comments

comments