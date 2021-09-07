Eastern Washington communities host marches to honor 13 soldiers killed in Afghanistan

by Margo Cady

College Place Ruck for the Fallen.

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Communities across Eastern Washington are showing their support for the 13 service members who died in the recent terrorist attack in Kabul, Afghanistan. From Benton City to College Place, dozens marched to show their support.

On Sunday, participants and organizers worked with the City of College Place to march 13 miles—a single mile for every fallen service member. At every mile marker, a picture is posted of one of the 13 service members who was killed.

When event organizers Dustin and Tessa Davis started the initiative, they planned to participate in the march by themselves. But on the day of the event, more than 50 people joined them on their 13-mile trek to honor the fallen service members.

“It’s for a good cause, so everybody’s just ready to rally around it,” Dustin and Tessa said.

In Benton City, 9-year old Lacey Philip worked with her sister and her mom to bring the community together. As part of their effort, the ‘Mini-Ruckers’ marched two blocks around town.

Decked out with flags, signs, and led by first responders, dozens of children and their parents walked around Division Street on Monday.

“There’s actually some people that I know are coming, and there’s some people I don’t know are coming, and they’re just here to support our heroes,” Philip said. “It makes me feel awesome and makes me feel like I want to sleep in.”

