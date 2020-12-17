Eastern Washington family builds Christmas tree out of books

DEER PARK, Wash. — A Deer Park family has made it their tradition to build a Christmas tree out of books!

Eight feet of history lies in Stephanie Pratt’s home near the front door.

From Macbeth and Hamlet to the Harry Potter series, the Christmas tree of books means a lot to siblings Travis Pratt and Stephanie Hare.

A Deer Park family created a #Christmas tree full of #books! When @TravisCPratt posted it on Twitter, thousands liked & retweeted it. Some even created their own. Hear how many books could be in the tree & what some of them mean to Pratt & his family:https://t.co/iQkdgCMRvx pic.twitter.com/4tkXQySQyB — Elenee Dao KXLY (@Elenee_Dao) December 17, 2020

This is the fourth year their families put together a book tree.

It started when their stepmom showed them a picture of another book tree. She knew the two of them had many lying around, so they said ‘Why not?’

There are very special rules to the book tree, though, and you cannot just stack them on top of each other. Hare said there’s a method to “all this madness.”

“The first year, we’re lucky that my brother in law knows how to build things. The rest of us know how to carry things,” Pratt said. “It took us a while to figure out the base and then how to build this up.”

The first year they built the book tree, it took about four to five hours. This year, it took them about an hour and a half.

Hare says it’s all about the size of the book when building it. The kids helped stack books by size before putting it altogether.

“Each row, you have to have a uniform layer,” she said.

The tree is not only stacked by size, but the placement of some books have special meaning to them.

At the base of the tree, they started with children’s craft books.

“It’s very fitting that it’s the foundation because that’s the foundation that started our reading tradition. One of the child craft books down there is poems, and we remember our grandfather reading us those poems,” Hare told 4 News Now.

At the very top, every year, a leather-bound bible belonging to their grandma.

“It’s a way to stay connected to our roots and to our past and to keep those people who passed on – keep them here with us – for the holidays, especially,” Hare said.

Both Hare and Pratt say they come from a family of book nerds. The tree is mostly filled with criminology books, two of which were written by Pratt himself.

“I’ve been a working academic for a long time, part of that was book writing,” He said. “Why not? They’re there, that was an interesting response that we got that it was a pretty huge flex to be able to put my own books in there.”

The book tree is also hollow, and they decided to add a lamp in there to give it some light at night.

“There’s little gaps in between the books, especially toward the bottom where it shines through. It makes it looks pretty awesome,” Pratt said.

So, how many books are there in the tree? Pratt said they normally count them when it gets taken down, but he estimates in the mid 500s, maybe even inching toward 600.

This year, Pratt posted photos of the tree on Twitter, which became popular. He ended up having more than 16,000 retweets and nearly 140,000 likes.

“In this time of COVID, I think people need something a little bit different, shake it up a little bit. This is not a traditional Christmas tree and it makes people feel happy,” Hare said.

Of those responses to his tweet of the tree, they’ve received a few about it being like the game Jenga, wondering if the tree will topple over if a book gets taken out.

Hare says the book tree is sturdy.

And of course, there is the unique topper: T-Rexy, who has a bookmark in his mouth.

Hare says it was a last minute addition. They’ve had the T-Rex figurine since Easter, using it as a center piece. It was left out through the rest of the year because the kids played with it.

When they were finishing up the book tree, they were looking for a topper and decided on T-Rexy.

Since that tweet went out, Pratt said some people even replied to him with their own Christmas tree of books.

“It’s pretty surprising, this year, it seemed to reach so many people. [It] made so many people happy. I mean, it’s 2020, it’s a dumpster fire, so it’s not surprising that people would find some joy in it,” he said.