Eastern Washington lawmakers & physician introduce bill to insure MRIs for breast cancer patients

by Dylan Carter

Dreamstime Breast cancer will affect 1 in 8 women, according to the American Cancer Society. After skin cancer, breast cancer is the most common cancer diagnosed in women in the U.S.

KENNEWICK, Wash. — In a joint effort between Eastern Washington health care professionals and lawmakers, a new bill tackling strenuous costs for breast cancer patients has been formally drafted.

Senate Bill 5716 was introduced to WA lawmakers by Senator Sharon Brown (R) of the 8th District (Eastern Washington) and Senator Manka Dhingra (D) 45th Legislative District (Western Washington). It would require insurance to cover MRIs for women who are deemed at high risk of developing breast cancer.

None of this would be possible without the efforts of Dr. Rachel Fidino, CEO of New U Women’s Clinic and Aesthetics. These facilities are based out of Kennewick and offer specialty health care services for the women of Eastern Washington.

“Supplemental MRI should be used for high-risk women as an adjunct to mammography which is consistent with the American Cancer Society guidelines,” Dr. Fidino said. “Women with risk factors that place them at higher risk for developing breast cancer benefit from increased access to screening, including supplemental MRI.”

Already, 13 states and Washington D.C. have passed similar legislation in the best interest of women’s health.

Dr. Fidino, who specialized in breast cancer risk assessment and associated talents, reached out to Senator Brown in hopes of gathering help from state leaders to ultimately catch preventable cases of breast cancer before they occur; and treat patients before the disease can progress.

“Currently, women who are high-risk for developing breast cancer in Washington State are foregoing much needed MRIs because it is not covered by insurance” Senator Brown stated.

With bipartisan sponsorship, WA lawmakers will take this bill into serious consideration during their 2022 legislative session.

