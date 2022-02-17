Eastern Washington man held responsible for purchasing guns used in crimes across the region

One of the guns was used to shoot an undercover agent, and the other was recovered from an armed robber in the Tri-Cities.

by Dylan Carter

SPOKANE, Wash. — In a push to solidify gun safety across Eastern Washington, a 47-year-old Newport man is facing charges of making False Statements to a Federal Firearms Licensee and Possessing a Firearm with an Obliterated Serial Number. One of the weapons involved in this case was recovered in Kennewick after a November 2021 armed robbery.

According to the Eastern Washington Attorney’s Office, Kenneth Rankin Gazzaway II is accused of purchasing firearms that were later used in several crimes. One of those firearms was used to shoot an undercover special agent in an armed robbery last November.

Court documents show that Defendant Randy Holmes tried to rob an undercover agent working for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Both Holmes and the Agent were wounded by gunfire in the incident, which was a direct result of Gazzaway’s purchase of the Glock Model 17 9mm pistol in August 2021.

Between June and August of last year, Gazzaway is said to have made two bulk order purchases for at least 11 firearms. Of that sum, at least three of the guns were recovered during criminal investigations in the 100 days following Gazzaway’s purchase(s).

“Part of making Eastern Washington a safe and strong community is ensuring that guns are only in the hands of people who should have them. There is a reason that firearm purchase forms require potential buyers to state whether they abuse illegal narcotics,” said U.S. Attorney Vanessa R. Waldref. “The United States Attorney’s Office will vigorously pursue illegal firearm conduct wherever it occurs in Eastern Washington, and no matter how many links there may be in a chain of ownership.”

Gazzaway, who authorities say was a methamphetamine user at the time of his gun purchases, could face up to 45 years in federal custody as a result of his crimes.

“Mr. Gazzaway is alleged to have made false statements when purchasing firearms, including firearms that are alleged to have been used shortly thereafter in connection with the commission of crimes – including the shooting of one of our agents. This case demonstrates the dangers of illegal narcotic users purchasing and possessing firearms,” said ATF Seattle Field Division Special Agent in Charge Jonathan T. McPherson. “We will vigorously investigate anyone who illegally purchases or possesses firearms, particularly when those firearms fall into the hands of those who commit other crimes.”

