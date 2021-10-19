Eastern Washington police departments receive grants from DOJ

by Dylan Carter

WASHINGTON D.C. — Three police departments in Eastern Washington have been awarded funding from the U.S. Department of Justice via federal programs supporting local law enforcement agencies across the country.

The City of Yakima and City of Moses Lake police departments received their grants through the Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant (JAG) Program while the Kennewick Police Department was granted funding through the Law Enforcement Mental Health and Wellness Act (LEMHWA).

The largest sum is $70,400 going towards the Kennewick Police Department. The Yakima Police Department also returned a sizeable sum of $63,105; followed by the Moses Lake Police Department with $10,134. That adds up to a total of $143,639 being distributed amongst three local police departments in Eastern Washington.

Through the JAG Program—which designated Yakima and Moses Lake as communities in need of a boost—local police departments are awarded funds to increase and bolster their crime prevention efforts. Their grant money must be put toward at least one of the following efforts

Law enforcement programs Prosecution and court programs Prevention and education programs Corrections and community corrections programs Drug treatment and enforcement programs Planning, evaluation, and technology improvement programs Crime victim and witness programs Mental health programs and associated corrections programs

Congressman Dan Newhouse is strongly in favor of these grants, which will go toward keeping these three Eastern Washington communities safe during dire times.

“Our law enforcement officers put their lives on the line for our communities each and every day,” Rep. Newhouse said. “These funds will go a long way towards helping our local police departments—who are already facing limited officers due to Governor Inslee’s unilateral mandates—have access to the resources they need to continue to do their jobs and protect our families and communities.”

Meanwhile, the extensive grants awarded to law enforcement serving the City of Kennewick will go toward bolstering mental health programs that serve community members in need of psychiatric services. That money may go toward training for KPD staff, implementation of mental health practices, or suicide prevention programs.

