Edison Elementary classroom to close due to COVID-19 case

Shelby Schumacher by Shelby Schumacher

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Kennewick School District is starting off the week with 11 new COVID-19 cases, all but one are either KSD students or faculty.

Cases at Edison Elementary will close one classroom, whose 21 students will need to quarantine.

Since school began in late August, 56 students and staff have tested positive for the virus.

These are the positive coronavirus cases announced by KSD for Monday, Nov. 9.

Cottonwood Elementary/Amon Creek Elementary 1 case (staff member)

Desert Hills Middle School/Sunset View Elementary 1 case (staff member)

Park Middle School 1 case (staff member)

Edison Elementary 2 cases (students)

Cottonwood Elementary 1 case (student)

Lincoln Elementary 3 cases (students)

Mid-Columbia Partnership 1 case (non-district individual)

Juvenile Justice Center 1 case (student)



For any more information, go here to check out the district’s COVID-19 website.

