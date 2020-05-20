Eight days with no new COVID cases reported in Walla Walla County

WALLA WALLA, Wash. — It’s been eight days since Walla Walla County health officials have reported a new case of COVID-19.

On Wednesday, the Department of Community Health (DCH) said the total number of cases among Walla Walla County residents remains at 106. The last day any new cases were reported in the county was May 12.

In addition, the DCH said 101 residents — 95% of those who’ve tested positive for COVID-19 — have since recovered.

Two residents have died of complications from the virus.

While several counties have been approved for Phase 2 of Gov. Jay Inslee’s plan to reopen the state economy, Walla Walla County remains in Phase 1.

On Tuesday, Inslee named 10 more counties that were eligible to apply for early reopening. Walla Walla County was not on the list.

