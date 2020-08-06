Eight Yakima County gyms fined for violating governor’s order

David Mann by David Mann

YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. — The operators of eight gyms in Yakima County face fines totaling more than $77,000 for opening in violation of Gov. Inslee’s Safe Start order, the state Department of Labor & Industries (L&I) said Wednesday.

Most of the gyms are Anytime Fitness franchises owned by two separate entities. It’s the second time in a month that Anytime Fitness in Selah, has been cited and fined.

Bradshaw Development Inc. was cited for operating Anytime Fitness gyms in Yakima, Selah and Union Gap when L&I inspectors found all three open on July 15. It’s the second time in a month the Selah location has been cited and fined.

The three fines total $28,917. That’s on top of the initial fine of $9,639 for the Selah gym violation in June. Bradshaw is appealing that citation.

L&I also issued four citations to Fit City NW LLC for operating Anytime Fitness gyms in Moxee, Wapato, Toppenish and Granger when inspectors found them open on July 14. The citation fines amount to $38,556.

“These employers are putting their employees at unnecessary health risk by remaining open,” said Anne Soiza, assistant director in charge of L&I’s Division of Occupational Safety and Health (DOSH). “The Safe Start order is in place to minimize the unnecessary spread of this deadly disease in our communities.”

In addition to the Anytime Fitness citations, L&I cited a separate company, Double Down CrossFit Co-CrossFit Reformation, for operating Double Down CrossFit in Yakima on June 24. The employer is appealing the citation and $9,639 fine.

L&I cited these businesses after receiving multiple complaints that they were serving customers when they should not be. Before issuing the violations, the department warned the employers to comply with the state order, and visited each site in person.

Each citation is a “willful general” violation, meaning the employer knew about the safety requirements, but refused to follow them.

The governor’s emergency proclamation prohibits most businesses from operating unless their county is in the appropriate phase of the statewide plan to reopen, and the businesses follow specific safety requirements. When L&I inspected the facilities, the Yakima County was in Phase 1 or modified Phase 1, the most restrictive tiers of the state’s four-phase plan. Gyms are not allowed to operate in those phases.

Businesses that continue to violate the Safe Start order face additional penalties.

