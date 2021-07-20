Elbow Creek Fire grows to 17,260 acres; now 15% contained

by Dylan Carter

WALLOWA, Ore. — As of Tuesday morning, just 15% of the Elbow Creek Fire has been contained across 17,260 acres near the southeastern edge of the Umatilla National Forest.

Tuesday’s operations are being led by the Oregon Department of Forestry Interagency Management Team 3 (ODF IMT 3). Officials from the team say that the north and east sides of the fire are “in excellent shape” with teams focusing their attention on mop-up operations in the area.

The team is focusing its operations on the south and west sides of the fire, where the fire grew overnight near the Deep Creek and Sickfoot Creek drainages. Ground crews are working to establish and bolster containment lines while keeping an eye out for burnout operations near the Southwest edge of the Elbow Creek Fire.

JULY 16 UPDATE: Lick Creek, Elbow Creek, Green Ridge Fires span 75,000 acres

Teams from the Oregon State Fire Marshal’s Office are chipping in by reducing flammable vegetation near homes and structures in Troy and Promise. Now, those teams are aiding wildfire firefighters who are working to establish a fire line.

Red Flag Warnings remain in effect until Wednesday morning due to possible lightning storms in the region. However, an ongoing threat of high winds and thunderstorms poses another hurdle for firefighting efforts.

Overall, 416 personnel have contributed to the fire containment and suppression efforts in the Elbow Creek Fire located roughly 31 miles southeast of Walla Walla. Up to this point, two minor injuries have been reported with no structure fires reported since the start of the fire.

Officials will host an update on the Elbow Creek Fire on Facebook Live at 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 20. If you’re interested in watching the update, click here.

IMPORTANT WILDFIRE RESOURCES FROM THE KAPP-KVEW NEWS STAFF:

RELATED: Firefighters work quickly to control wildfire in Benton County

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.