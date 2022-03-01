Elderly driver crashes SUV through Richland living room; no injuries reported

RICHLAND, Wash. — An elderly driver crashed through the living room of a Tri-Cities alphabet home on Monday afternoon, and miraculously, no one was hurt in the accident.

According to Richland Fire Department officials at the scene of the incident, the driver approached a stop sign at the intersection of Cedar Ave & Cottonwood Dr in Richland around 3:11 p.m. on Feb. 28.

Authorities say the driver attempted to pump the brakes of their GMC SUV, but accidentally pressed the gas and drove straight through the living room of an alphabet home near W.E. Johnson Park. The single-story home was devastated with a giant hole through its exterior.

Not only was the driver uninjured, but they were picked up from the scene of the incident shortly after the crash.

Authorities confirmed that no one was home at the time of the collision. The homeowner has been notified and is on their way back to the residence at the time of this publishing.

In addition to RFD crews, Richland police officers also responded to the scene to assist with the investigation and fallout of this incident.

This is a breaking news story. An update and/or follow-up will be issued if further details are revealed.

