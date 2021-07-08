Elderly Kennewick woman injured after driver ran a red light, struck her car in Pasco

PASCO, Wash. — A 70-year-old Kennewick woman was hospitalized on Wednesday afternoon after a driver from Othello ran a red light while she exited the highway, crashing into her vehicle and causing the injury.

According to a press release issued by the Washington State Patrol (WSP), the accident took place around 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 7. A 45-year-old man from Othello was headed southbound on Road 68 at I-182 within the Pasco City Limits.

Around the same time, the elderly Kennewick woman was exiting the eastbound lane of Interstate-182 at Road 68 in Pasco. She entered the roadway to merge into traffic in her 2015 Nissan Rouge. An investigation by the WSP determined that the Othello driver, who was in a 2001 Honda Civic, ran a red light and crashed into the woman’s vehicle.

Now, the Othello man is being charged for failing to yield the right of way to the Kennewick woman. Authorities say that both vehicles were totalled in the accident and towed away by a local company.

The wounded woman was transported to Kadlec Regional Medical Center to be medically evaluated and treated for her injuries. No further information regarding her condition has been released at this time. WSP Troopers determined that impairment from drugs/alcohol did not play a factor in this accident.

This is a breaking news story. An update and/or follow-up will be issued if further information is revealed by local authorities.

