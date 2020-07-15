Elderly man injured in fire at Kennewick home

KENNEWICK, Wash. — An elderly man was injured in a fire at a small apartment in Kennewick Tuesday afternoon.

Officials with Kennewick Fire say the man was inside the home on the 1100 block of Cleveland St. near Canal Drive when the fire started around 4:30 p.m.

He reportedly suffered minor burns and smoke inhalation and was taken to a local hospital for treatment. No one else was inside the home at the time.

Officials say the fire started on the bottom floor of the apartment worked its way up to the second floor.

Crews are assessing the damage to the apartment and working to learn the cause of the fire.

